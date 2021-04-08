Two consecutive wins in the last qualifying tournament for the Africa Cup of Nations have made the Nigeria Super Eagles leap four steps on the monthly FIFA rankings.

The Eagles are now 32nd in the world as against the 36th position they occupied a month ago.

In the latest ranking, a total of 185 games comprising qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup shaped the positions of teams.

While the order of the top six on the World ranking has not changed, Belgium remain World number one, ahead of France, Brazil, England, and Portugal.

Spain, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay and Denmark complete the top ten teams.

Senegal dropped two places to 22nd in the World, but they remain Africa’s number one.

Tunisia did not move from their number 26 spot and retained their place as second on the continent.

Nigeria moved to 32nd on the global ranking and progressed from 5th to 3rd in Africa, leaving African champions Algeria and Morocco in 4th and 5th.