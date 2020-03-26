Olisa Agbakoba, a Nigerian human rights activist, maritime lawyer and former President of Nigerian Bar Association charges Nigeria lawmakers that an urgency Coronavirus Act 2020 should be passed.

In his speech he said:

Nigeria lawmakers must as a matter of urgency pass a Coronavirus Act 2020 to deal with the multiple challenges Nigerian face.

The law will deal with safety first and foremost, welfare second and generally to promote peace. Good order of Nigeria to confront this monstrosity.

The UK passed the Coronavirus Act of 2020 in just 2 days

On the part of Government, I call on the President and Governors to invoke the provisions of the Quarantine Act to order a complete lockdown of the Country for at least 14 days as only the toughest possible measures will ensure we are safe.

The Quarantine law was passed in 1926. The law empowers the president to issue regulations for the safety and protection of Nigerians when in the opinion of the president or state governor there is reason to believe that there is a grave medical or other like danger as a result of an infectious or contagious disease which may pose a danger to the common good of Nigerians.

Coronavirus is real! Remember the Spanish flu, It killed 50million people. With the increased spread of coronavirus also called COVID-19, It is urgent that we cooperate with the government to stop the spread of the virus. Please help the government by complying with regulations, staying at home, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly.

OLISA AGBAKOBA SAN