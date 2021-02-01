The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari said Nigeria must commence the process of energy transition if the country want to be competitive in the global oil market.

Mr. Kyari stated this in Sokotk during a public lecture at the Usmanu Danfodio University on energy transition and the need to collaborate with Nigeria Universities.

He says the industry Aline cannot drive substantial innovation without sustained collaboration with universities, research institute, manufacturers, policy makers and regulators.

According to him, energy transition cannot be complete with the right investment climate, capital, effective regulation and stakeholder’s commitment.