Nigeria and Jamaica will headline the 2026 Unity Cup Tournament, set to take place from May 26 to 30 at The Valley in South London. The four-nation competition, which celebrates Afrocentric and global diaspora communities, will also feature Zimbabwe and India. The tournament returns to The Valley — home of…...

Nigeria and Jamaica will headline the 2026 Unity Cup Tournament, set to take place from May 26 to 30 at The Valley in South London.

The four-nation competition, which celebrates Afrocentric and global diaspora communities, will also feature Zimbabwe and India. The tournament returns to The Valley — home of Charlton Athletic FC — for the first time since 2004, marking a symbolic homecoming for the event.

Organisers said the 2026 edition builds on the success of the 2025 tournament, where Nigeria’s Super Eagles emerged champions in London.

The tournament will kick off on May 26 with a high-profile clash between Nigeria and Zimbabwe, in what is expected to be a fierce rematch following their recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounters.

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The second semi-final, scheduled for May 27, will see Jamaica take on India in a fixture described as a “culture clash”, reflecting the vibrant Caribbean and South Asian communities in the United Kingdom.

The final day on May 30 will feature a third-place play-off and the grand finale, alongside a festival of food, music, and cultural performances.

Organisers said the event will include international artistes, top DJs, and a food court offering cuisine from the participating nations, creating a unique blend of sport and cultural celebration.

The choice of venue reflects Charlton Athletic’s longstanding commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion, supported by its community outreach programmes promoting social cohesion, education, and wellbeing.

Former Charlton defender Paul Elliott welcomed the tournament, noting that its emphasis on diversity aligns with the club’s values.

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Organisers, AfroSport, described the Unity Cup as more than a football competition, saying it serves as a platform for cultural exchange, unity, and shared identity.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said the Super Eagles would aim to retain their title, while respecting the strength of the other participating teams.

Officials from India, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe also expressed enthusiasm about competing in the tournament, highlighting the opportunity for international exposure and high-level competition.

The Unity Cup is expected to attract strong support from diaspora communities across the UK, with organisers encouraging fans to register early for tickets.