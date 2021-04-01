Minister of youth and sports Sunday Dare has assured Nigeria’s power-weightlifters of support ahead of the Paralympic games in Tokyo Japan later this year.

The Nigerian power-weightlifters who recently dominated the World Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester, England met with the minister in Abuja where he promised to ensure they commence early preparations for the Paralympics.

The Power-weightlifters had a superlative outing at the World championships where they recorded 10 gold, 2 Silver medals and two new world records.