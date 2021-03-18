Nigeria increased its crude oil production to 1.42 million barrels per day in February.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reveals this in its latest monthly report.

Nigeria recorded the biggest increase in crude oil production last month among its peers in OPEC.

In its monthly oil market report for March, OPEC says the country’s oil production rose by 63,000 barrels to 1.42 million bpd in February, based on direct communication.

Nigeria produced 1.49 million bpd in February, up by 161,000 barrels from 1.33 million bpd in January, according to secondary sources.

According to secondary sources, OPEC’s total crude oil production averaged 24.85 million bpd in February 2021, down by 0.65 million bpd month-on-month.