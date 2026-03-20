Nigeria’s real estate industry is set to witness a significant milestone as the country prepares to mark its first-ever World Realtors Day celebration on March 21, 2026. The initiative, convened by Josephine Michael, a brand communications strategist and real estate marketing professional, is designed to recognize the vital contributions of…...

Nigeria’s real estate industry is set to witness a significant milestone as the country prepares to mark its first-ever World Realtors Day celebration on March 21, 2026.

The initiative, convened by Josephine Michael, a brand communications strategist and real estate marketing professional, is designed to recognize the vital contributions of realtors to property development, investment facilitation, and community building across the country.

As part of the inaugural celebration, a virtual Leadership Roundtable will be held on March 21, bringing together leading real estate developers, brokerage executives, and industry stakeholders for a 90-minute session focused on collaboration, professionalism, and the future of the real estate ecosystem in Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, the convener noted that the celebration aims to address a long-standing gap in industry recognition.

“Realtors play a critical role in helping individuals and families secure property, guiding investment decisions, and supporting the growth of the real estate sector. Yet, their contributions are often under-recognized. World Realtors Day Nigeria is a step toward changing that narrative,” she said.

The 2026 edition also introduces a social impact component tagged “Realtors Give Back Week,” scheduled to run from March 21st to March 28th. During this period, realtor groups, teams and organizations across the country are encouraged to undertake community-focused initiatives, including educational outreach, charitable activities, and neighborhood improvement projects.

The initiative comes at a time when Nigeria’s real estate sector continues to gain prominence as a major contributor to the nation’s economy, reinforcing the importance of professionals who facilitate property transactions and connect investors to opportunities.

Industry leaders expected to participate in the virtual session will share brief insights on strengthening collaboration within the sector and enhancing the role of realtors in driving sustainable growth.

Participation in the event is open to realtors, developers, investors, and other stakeholders within the built environment.

The convener expressed optimism that the initiative would grow into a widely recognized annual platform for celebrating real estate professionals in Nigeria.

“This is the founding edition. Our goal is to build a lasting tradition that brings the industry together, celebrates excellence, and inspires greater impact within communities,” she added.

The virtual event will hold on March 21, with registration currently open to interested participants.

World Realtors Day Nigeria is an industry initiative established to celebrate Realtors and their contributions to property ownership, real estate investment, and community development. The platform also promotes social impact through its “Realtors Give Back Week,” encouraging professionals to give back to the communities they serve.