The World Press Conference to commemorate and celebrate the Wild polio Certification by the Africa Regional Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication is ongoing in Abuja.
The event is jointly hosted by the federal ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency with the support from WHO and partners.
According to the Country director, World Health Organisation, Nigeria Office, the certification demonstrates what can be accomplished when goals are backed by strong political commitment.
“I therefore commend the Government of Nigeria for the steadfast commitment in leading a massive national effort over the past couple of decades,”head of WHO in Nigeria said in his remark.
The World Health Organisation says it looks forward to supporting Nigeria to build on the great success achieved to continuing the effort to close immunity gaps through a strong routine immunization and primary health care system.