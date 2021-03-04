Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu has said Nigeria has no reason not to be a great nation in view of its human and natural endowments.

He stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a media briefing in preparation of the 2021 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo.

Dr. Onu underscored the need for the nation’s enormous natural resources to be harnessed for nation-building and development.

His words: “Nigeria is endowed with mineral resources which if well harnessed would be of great economic benefits to the nation.

“There is no State in the country that is without mineral resources.

“God in His infinite mercy, has blessed the country with good weather conditions, fertile soil and all year long sunshine, which are not in many countries of the world.”

Onu further said the event was unique and valuable in bringing together researchers, inventors, innovators and investors together with the main aim of converting ideas into products and services.

The event, according to him, which is slated for March 15- 19, 2021 at the Eagle Square Abuja, has become imperative in the nation’s bid to achieve food security, build new infrastructure, establish new factories, create jobs and generate wealth for the citizenry.

Dr. Onu further explained that Science EXPO is not a trade fair, but a centre of intense activity for the conversion of ideas into products and services.

According to him, “We are convinced that with determination, we will achieve an economy that is knowledge-based and innovation-driven, making us more productive and competitive to achieve a bright future for our dear nation.”

He therefore, invited all Nigerians who are interested in inventions and innovations drawn from Research Institutes, Universities, Federal/States Ministries, Department and Agencies, Polytechnics, Industrial laboratories, organised private sector and the general public to the event.

He also emphasised that COVID-19 safety protocols must be observed during the five-day event, adding that necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the resounding success of the event.