President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Habu Galadima, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).



President Buhari described him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

The president in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described Prof. Galadima as an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast & remarkable.

President Buhari said Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions.

He also commiserated with his family, friends, the govt. & people of Nasarawa State.

The President added that “with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.