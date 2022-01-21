Governors’ Forum Condoles Governor Tambuwal Over Brother’s Demise

Ekiti state governor and chairman Nigeria Govetnors’ Forum John Kayode Fayemi has condoled with Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal over the demise of his elder brother Muhamamdu Bello.

Governor Fayemi says he was in Sokoto on behalf of his colleagues to console the governor over the sad incidence of his elder brother’s death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ekiti State Governor was accompanied to Sokoto by his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki where they pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki was also on hand to condole with the Sokoto State governor over the demise of his elder brother ..