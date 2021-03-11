The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno retired has rubbished talks in some quarters calling on the federal government to seek external help to solve the decade long insurgency and also other new trends of violent crimes.

The NSA talked about the federal government’s preference to strengthen its partnership with the Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit, comprising the US, UK, and France working with neighbouring countries in supporting with intelligence gathering

The Federal Government also reiterated that it will not negotiate with bandits but will apply the full weight of the government to deal with these criminals.

The National Security Adviser told State house correspondents that the federal government is rather focusing on the associated dimensions of the banditry and terrorism such as Illegal Drugs, the flow of small arms & light weapons, and Illegal mining in places like Zamfara.