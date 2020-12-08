Nigeria has denied the allegation, by the United States, of engaging
in systematic and egregious religious freedom violations.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information
and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the allegation as a case
of honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of
violence in Nigeria.
The minister who was quoted in statement signed by his special assistant on media, Segun Adeyemi said the situation is not as it is perceived by the United States of America.
He added that ”Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does
it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and
terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and
other religions,” the Minister said.
He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in
the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in
this regard.