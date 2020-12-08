Nigeria has denied the allegation, by the United States, of engaging

in systematic and egregious religious freedom violations.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the allegation as a case

of honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of

violence in Nigeria.

The minister who was quoted in statement signed by his special assistant on media, Segun Adeyemi said the situation is not as it is perceived by the United States of America.

He added that ”Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does

it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and

terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and

other religions,” the Minister said.

He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in

the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in

this regard.