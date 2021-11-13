Nigeria defeats Liberia in Tangier, stay top of Group C

Nigeria will meet Cape Verde on Tuesday in what will be the decider of Group C in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after both emerge victorious on Saturday.

While Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 to remain top of the group with 12 points, Cape Verde came from a goal down to defeat the Central Africa Republic 2-1 to remain second with 10 points.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles needed to win away to Liberia in Tangier, Morocco to remain in contention and protect their place on top of the log and they duly delivered by beating the fellow West Africans courtesy of a pair of penalties scored by Victor Osimhen and skipper Ahmed Musa.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when he converted from the spot and Nigeria controlled the game and guarded the 1-0 lead.

The Eagles doubled the tally with virtually the last kick of the game, substitute Musa converted a penalty after Osimhen was pulled down by the keeper inside the box.

In Praia, the hosts were stunned early when Isaac Ngoma gave the Central Africans an 11th minute lead, but responded after going into halftime a goal down.

Cape Verde came in from the break a different side and it took them just six minutes to get back to level terms, Julio Tavares finding the back of the net.

They kept the push and got the winner with a quarter of an hour left after Ianique dos Santos Tavares netted the second.