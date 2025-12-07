The Federal Government has condemned the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as a direct assault on democracy and the collective will of the Beninese people. A “small group” of soldiers who identified themselves as “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said...

A “small group” of soldiers who identified themselves as “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that President Patrice Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic.”

The takeover was announced on state television that a military committee led by Colonel Tigri Pascal had taken over and was dissolving national institutions, suspending the constitution and closing air, land and maritime borders.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria expressed concern over the incident and reaffirmed its solidarity with the neighbouring country.

FG also commended the Beninese armed forces’ effort in sustaining the action of the coup plotters and sustaining democracy.

The statement reads, “Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

“We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President.”

Nigeria called on the member states and international partners of the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to revisit protocols on democracy and good governance and to condemn the act.

“We call on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and reaffirming our shared commitment to the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” it said.

“We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means,” it stated.

The statement further assured Benin of Nigeria’s continued cooperation in promoting peace and stability in West Africa.

TVC previously. reported that Alassane Seidou, the Benin Republic Interior Minister, stated on Sunday that the armed forces had foiled a coup attempt shortly after a group of soldiers claimed on national television to have taken over the country’s democratic government.