As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global media landscape, Nigeria is positioning itself as a pioneer in promoting press freedom, ethical journalism, and media literacy in the digital age.

This commitment was reaffirmed during the 2025 World Press Freedom Day event, which was held by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The event’s theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” focused on the evolving dynamics of journalism in an AI-driven era.

In his keynote address, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasised the dual nature of AI in journalism, highlighting both its transformative potential and the critical risks it poses to journalistic integrity, information accuracy, and democratic accountability.

While Nigerian newsrooms are already leveraging AI for faster reporting, data analysis, and investigative journalism, he stressed the importance of a cautious and ethical approach due to growing concerns around misinformation, bias, and transparency.

To address these challenges, Minister Idris announced Nigeria’s commitment to hosting the UNESCO Category

Two International Media and Information Literacy Institute, to be located at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

With funding approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and support already pledged by several countries, the institute aims to become a global hub for advancing responsible media practices and critical thinking in the digital age.

Furthermore, the Minister disclosed that Nigeria is developing a national policy framework on AI in the media.

This initiative will encourage innovation while upholding press freedom and journalistic ethics.

He called for collaboration among journalists, media organizations, technologists, policymakers, and civil society actors to create ethical guidelines, invest in AI capacity building, ensure transparency in content creation, and promote media literacy nationwide.

“As we embrace the future of AI-powered journalism, our collective responsibility is to ensure that freedom of the press is not undermined, but strengthened,” said Minister Idris.

“This is not man versus machine—but man with machine, working for the public good.”

He was represented by Dr Suleiman Haruna, Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

In her remarks, Marija Peran, Resident Representative of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, underscored the growing influence of AI on journalism and the urgent need to safeguard media independence globally.

She highlighted that while AI enhances journalistic efficiency and innovation, it also presents risks, including misinformation and the erosion of public trust.

“As a global organization committed to democracy, the rule of law, and good governance, KAS stands with the media in navigating this delicate balance,” she said.

The event was well-attended by key stakeholders, including Hon. Akintunde Rotimi Jr., Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, representatives of media organizations, civil society groups, and international partners.