The National Association of Nigeria Students has called on students and youths across the country to support the Government and provide useful information that can further promote peace, unity and adequate security in Nigeria as Nigerians celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Speaking on the situation of the country and the roles of youths and students in nation building, the National Public Relations officer of the Association, Azeez Adeyemi appealed to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to find a common ground to resolve their dispute with the Government in the interest of all, particularly the youths.

He urged the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to do justice to the matter concerning alleged fraud in the school feeding programme.