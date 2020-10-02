A civil society group, Citizens Action For Good Governance, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari high in infrastructural development.

At a peaceful rally in Abuja to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the group listed achievements by this administration.

They include the fight against corruption, the recent reversal of the award of $6.6.m in damages to P & ID and the revival of the railway sector.

The group appealed to Nigerians to see the increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff as a move that will benefit the nation.