The Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Major General Faruk Yahaya has commended the efforts of troops of the Nigeria Army operating around Sabo Birni, a border town in Sokoto for engaging and killing three suspected gunrunners and in the process recovered weapons from the deceased suspects.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yarima and made available to newsmen.

According to Yarima, the troop acted on a credible information about the movement of the gunrunners from Niger Republic into Nigeria and successful ambushed the suspects who attempted to attack the Army and in the process three of the suspects were killed.

The troops of the Nigeria Army were urged to sustain the operation and ensure all the illegal routes around the border areas with Niger Republic are under the control of Nigeria troops so as to frustrate the movement of weapons and ammunition into the country.

Items recovered include RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition.