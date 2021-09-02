Breaking News

Niger suspends cattle markets, bans sale of fuel in jerrycans

Niger State government has announced immediate suspension of Cattel markets across the state to address security challenges in the state.

The state government also banned the sale of petroleum products in jerrycans. The directive became effective on September 1.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government.

Read the full statement below:

As part of measures to address security challenges in Niger state, the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the following measures with effect from Wednesday, 1st September, 2021:

(I). All weekly cattle markets across the State are hereby suspended.

(Ii). Any vehicle carrying cattle into the State must show Way-bill and evidence of the origin where the cattle were purchased and their destination.

(iii). Sale of petroleum products in jerry cans or any other containers at filling stations in the State is hereby banned.

(iv). All filling stations should not sell petrol of more than N10,000 to each vehicle at a time and should be wary of vehicles or motorcycles coming for repeat purchases.

(v). Government suspends the operation of trucks carrying firewood/timber across the State.

(vi). All motorcycles are only allowed to operate from 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m across the State.

2. Government is aware of the inconveniences the measures would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the State.

3. Government has condemned in strong terms the degree of carnage and mayhem Bandits and Kidnappers are causing to some parts of the State and reiterated it’s continued determination to rid the State of any security threat.

4. Government is calling on the people of the State to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements or objects to security agents, adding that security is everybody’s business and that all hands must be on deck in complementing government’s efforts toward safeguarding lives and property of citizens.

5. Government has also directed security agencies to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of these measures.

Signed
Ahmed I. Matane
Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

