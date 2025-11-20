The First Lady of Niger State, Fatima Bago, has launched the distribution of 10,000 packs of sanitary pads under the “Flow With Confidence” programme initiated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu....

Each beneficiary will receive a full year’s supply of sanitary pads to support menstrual hygiene and reduce period poverty among schoolgirls.

The nationwide initiative, valued at over ₂.₅ billion naira, aims to ensure that girls across the country especially those in underserved communities have access to essential menstrual products.

Fatima Bago said the distribution in Niger State will cover all local government areas to guarantee that girls in rural communities are not left behind.