Opposition leader Mahamane Ousmane on Wednesday claimed he narrowly won Niger’s presidential elections, a day after official results said he lost by more than 11 percentage points.

“The compilation of results… which we have in our possession through our representatives in the various polling stations give us victory with 50.3 per cent of the vote,” he said, according to a video of a speech he made in the southeastern town of Zinder that was authenticated by his party.

According to provisional results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum picked up 55.75 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s runoff and Ousmane 44.25 per cent.