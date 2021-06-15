The Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has launched the Niger state Special Vigilante Corps aimed at checking the activities of youth gangs, especially in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The Governor assured the parents of the abducted children of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina of their safe return very soon.

These are the special corp to tackle Insecurity menace in the state, they are to complement the effort of the state security agencies to restore lasting peace in the state.

Ten Hilux vans, 20 motorcycles with 161 members of the corps were launched as part of phase 1 as the second phase will soon commence and will be replicated in other parts of the state.

https://fb.watch/68r0GI_niQ/

The corps were drawn from the major local vigilantes group in the state.

Lunching the Special vigilante Corps drawn from nine different local security outfits at the Police Headquarters, Minna, the Governor said the special vigilante corps is to compliment the manpower deficit in the conventional security agencies , pointing out that their area of responsibility is within Minna and its environs particularly to tackle the violent activities of youth gangs in the state capital.

He also noted that the state government and the Police Commissioner came up with the idea to integrate all the nine different local security outfits in the state into one special corps.