The Niger State Government on Thursday announced the sacking of 80 civil servants across various cadres for alleged salary scam running into millions of naria.

The dismissed civil servants, are drawn from Various Ministries, Department and Agencies of the state government.

They were allegedly found culpable in the ongoing salary verification exercise by the state government.

Governor Abubakar Bello approved the sacking of the workers at the state’s executive council meeting in Minna on Wednesday.

Niger State Head of Service, Salamatu Abubakar, noted that all the affected workers would soon get their dismissal letters.

According to her, all the indicted civil servants made confessional statements before the state salary audit committee and their respective ministries, Department and Agencies on their roles of adding ghost names to the state payroll to paying themselves salaries and allowances they were not qualified for.

She added that it was so bad that a cleaner was collecting the salary of an high court judge while a civil servant was impersonating the state’s commissioner for Agriculture and Rural development, Haruna Dukku, making it look as if he was collecting double salary.