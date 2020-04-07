Nigerians who want to return home from the United Kingdom must now submit proof of a COVID-19 test before they can be evacuated.

This is the new condition for the evacuation exercise issued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The intending returnees will also have to pay for the cost of their flight from the UK to Nigeria.

According to a statement sent to the intending evacuees, Nigerians who find it difficult to get tested should visit private laboratories approved for such test by the UK government.

Interested individuals are advised to contact NIDCOM for further briefing on the evacuation exercise after they must have received the test results.

More than 1,000 Nigerians in the UK are said to have applied to NIDCOM for evacuation.