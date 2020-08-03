Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open out of concern for the novel coronavirus pandemic and in honour of Americans who have died from the illness.

The Australian tennis star, 25, announced his decision in a video shared on Twitter.

Mr Kyrgios decision comes less than two months after he publicly criticized the United States Tennis Association’s decision to proceed with the annual tournament, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

Nick Kyrgios follows compatriot and women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in withdrawing from the tournament.