The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu is hoping to integrate the formal and traditional justice systems in a bid to achieve sustainable peace in conflict-affected areas in the country.

He stated this during a stakeholders consultative meeting on promoting reconciliation, reintegration and transitional justice in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The northeastern states have been hotbeds of insurgency in the last ten years, and the NHRC is hoping the move will help achieve sustainable peace in the region.