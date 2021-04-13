The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc has launched new corporate brand identity and website, the company announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the launch follows the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries: Nigerian

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Oscar Onyema,

OON stated, “We are very excited about the launch of our new brand identity and website at this pivotal

time in our history. Influenced by the dynamism and resilience of our market in both good and challenging

times, our new identity, which builds on our rich heritage, reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the

future, and our resolve to deliver superior value to our stakeholders. As we step into the NGX era, we

remain committed to achieving the highest level of competitiveness, both in African and global capital

markets”.

Together with the new vibrant, modern and responsive website, NGX Group offers an enriched user

experience.

Accessible via ngxgroup.com, information about the group and the various subsidiaries are

independently situated but featured as one website.

Advertisement

With its centralised home page and clearly delineated tabs for each subsidiary, the new site delivers relevant content in a clean and organised way to provide visitors easy access and navigation to all the information they require.

In consolidating its group perspective, NGX Group has also rebranded its social media assets. The brand

can now be found on Instagram and Twitter using the handle ‘@ngxgrp’; and on Facebook, LinkedIn and

YouTube using the handle, ‘ngxgroup’

The new brand identity and digital assets reflect the vibrant, disciplined, inspired and engaging personality

of NGX Group and its subsidiaries.

They are designed to make a distinctive and positive impression, even as the organisation continues to provide a platform for investors and issuers to meet their investment objectives.