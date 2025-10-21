The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion in Niger State that reportedly claimed several lives. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum says it is saddened by the tanker explosion that occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, where reports indic...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum says it is saddened by the tanker explosion that occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, where reports indicate that about 38 people lost their lives.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum commiserated with the people and government of Niger State, especially the families of the victims and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

The Forum lauded the efforts of emergency responders for their swift intervention and humanitarian support to the victims.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the incident as another sad reminder of the need for greater attention to safety and regulation in the storage and transportation of combustible materials across the country.

The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and strength for their families to bear the loss.