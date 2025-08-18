The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sani Ododo. Alhaji Ododo, aged 83, passed away on Monday. In a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdu...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sani Ododo.

Alhaji Ododo, aged 83, passed away on Monday.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum described the passing of the Governor’s father as a moment of profound grief.

“The Forum stands in firm solidarity with His Excellency and his family at this time of profound grief, which the death of a parent is,” the NGF said.

The statement added that Governor Ododo and his family should be consoled by the good legacies left behind by the deceased, including raising successful children who contribute positively to society.

The Forum prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Alhaji Ododo, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and uphold the family upon goodness.