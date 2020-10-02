Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum has commiserated with the Governor of Borno over recent attacks on his convoy where some of his security personnel were killed .

Governors of Ekiti, Sokoto , kebbi and plateau states visited Babagana Zulum at the Government house, Maiduguri.

The chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum led the entourage to the Government house , Maiduguri, to sympathise with the Governor over recent attacks on his convoy and the demise of the Emirs of Bama and Biu.

Borno State needs improved security to allow people to return to their ancestral homes after many years in the internally displaced people’s camps.

The Governor of Yobe state had earlier paid a visit to the Governor to show offer him support over the attacks.

Governor zulum was delighted to receive his visiting colleagues and hopes for improved security to allow him carry our the mandate of his people

The visit by the Governors to Governor zulum is seen as a show of brotherliness and solidarity and meant to encourage the Governor to be focused in the discharge of his duties as Borno helmsman.