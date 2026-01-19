The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has welcomed Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List and the European Union’s plan to delist the country from its register of high-risk third countries, describing the development as a major boost to confidence in Ni...

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has welcomed Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List and the European Union’s plan to delist the country from its register of high-risk third countries, describing the development as a major boost to confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, Hafsat Bakari, said the decisions reflect the credibility and depth of Nigeria’s reforms to combat illicit financial flows.

“Nigeria’s exit from the FATF Grey List and the EU’s high-risk third-country list reflects the strength of our collective resolve and the effectiveness of sustained reforms.

This milestone reinforces international confidence in Nigeria’s financial system and our commitment to global standards on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and counter-proliferation financing,” she said.

Bakari attributed the achievement to coordinated efforts across government institutions, the private sector and civil society.

She also credited President Bola Tinubu’s leadership for providing the political backing required to sustain reforms in critical sectors.

According to the NFIU, strategic oversight of the reform process was provided by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on AML/CFT/CPF, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, with membership drawn from the Ministries of Finance, Interior and other key agencies.

The committee ensured policy coherence and maintained momentum throughout the reform programme.