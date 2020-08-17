The Nigerian Football Federation is set to appoint a new Technical Director for the federation this week, with the announcement of the head coach for the Super Falcons coming thereafter.

The Falcons have been without a coach for 10 months since Thomas Dennerby resigned as coach of the women’s national team last year, despite having a year left on his contract.

Dennerby, whose deal was due to run until the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, cited unfulfilled contractual obligations for his exit.

He led the Falcons to the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations title and guided them to the last 16 of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

In his absence, the African champions failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Since the departure of the 60-year-old Swede, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, has insisted on appointing a world-class coach for the team.