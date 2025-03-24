Corporate partners of the Nigeria Football Federation have joined the race to provide incentives for the Super Eagles to go all out for the three points when they take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualification Series Matchday 6 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Nigerian Breweries, through their brands Goldberg, Life Continental and Zagg Energy drink are sponsoring the Man-of-the-match award for the sum of one million naira. The dummy cheque will be presented to the winner right on the pitch immediately after the final whistle.

On their part, Carloha, official automobile company of the NFF and the National Teams, will sponsor the Chery Most Valuable Player award, also for the sum of one million naira. The dummy cheque for the amount will equally be presented to the winner on the pitch after the match.

Sports journalists attending Tuesday’s match will be saddled with the task of picking the Man-of-the-match as well as the Most Valuable Player.