President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has said the decision on when football activities would resume in the country will be taken after due consultations with the government and all other relevant bodies.

The NFF suspended football activities in March following a directive by the Ministry of Sports, as part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

With the Federal government announcing plans to ease restrictions from the 4th of May, Pinnick in a series of tweets, says the federation will follow guidelines from FIFA and the Sports Ministry before making a decision on its resumption.