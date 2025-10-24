The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has clarified that funds it receives from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are strictly allocated for specific projects and programmes, not discretionary funds or gifts to the federati...

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has clarified that funds it receives from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are strictly allocated for specific projects and programmes, not discretionary funds or gifts to the federation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NFF said the clarification became necessary following what it described as misinformation circulating on social media, suggesting that the federation “collects millions of dollars from FIFA annually” as unrestricted funds.

According to the statement, all funds received from FIFA and CAF are tied to specific purposes, with both governing bodies conducting annual audits of the accounts into which the monies are paid.

“Every money received from FIFA or CAF is tied to a specific purpose, and both FIFA and CAF send their auditors to audit the accounts in which the monies are received at the end of every year,” the federation said.

The NFF added that development funds are released for defined projects and programmes under the FIFA Forward initiative, which operates under “strict adherence to financial regulations, compliance, monitoring, and auditing at every stage.”

Citing examples, the federation noted that FIFA Forward projects, including the ongoing NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, are closely monitored and verified before subsequent disbursements.

“Every stage is verified, assessed, and sanctioned before further monies are released to the FIFA-approved consultants, to whom the monies are paid directly,” the statement explained.

The football body also criticised individuals spreading false figures online about its finances, describing such claims as mischievous. It added that those spreading the misinformation likely have no understanding of the financial burden involved in organizing even a single national team match.

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability, the NFF said it operates “prudent and strict financial protocols within global best practices,” and presents audited accounts prepared by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) its globally recognised auditing firm to delegates during every Annual General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the federation also joined in celebrating the 90th birthday of the Executive Chairman of Premier Lotto Nigeria Limited (Baba Ijebu), Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu (CFR, JSW, FISM).

During a special football match held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Wednesday, NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi (MON), alongside former NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick (OFR), presented Sir Adebutu with a portrait, as well as customized tracksuits and jerseys to mark the occasion.