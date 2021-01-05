The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone and possibly relocate the Confederation Cup first round second leg involving Nigerian club Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

The NFF said the request followed the refusal of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to step down on some of the COVID-19 protocols such as the quarantine period for the South African contingent.

In its letter on Monday, the NFF asked for the “postponement of the game and a possible rescheduling of both the date and venue of the match, with the possibility of staging the match in any of Nigeria’s neigbouring countries with a little less stringent COVID-19 protocols.”

South Africa is the source of a new variant of the coronavirus, which is far more transmissible than the original strain.

The tie is scheduled for Wednesday in the southern Nigerian city of Port Harcourt. Rivers United won the first leg 2-0 in South Africa a fortnight ago.