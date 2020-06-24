Triplets born last week at the Central Hospital of San Luis Potosí, Mexico have tested positive to the novel Coronavirus.

Two of the babies, a boy and a girl, were listed in stable condition, but a second boy is being treated for a respiratory condition, Doctors said.

A very small number of newborns have been known to be infected after birth, but health officials said they did not believe that is what happened in the case of the triplets, who were born prematurely on Wednesday.

The result of the test carried out on the parents is not yet known, but they have been isolated by health officials.