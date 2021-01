Convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, and four others have been arrested by Special weapons and tactical team( SWAT) in Abuja while carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year celebration.

Lawyer to Mr Sowore, Marshal Abubakar confirmed this to TVC News in a telephone interview.

He said the tactical team arrested them at Gudu junction in Abuja, and they have been taken to the office of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad in Abattoir, Guzape.