The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, granting clemency to 77 convicts across correctional facilities in the state.

The decision, taken to mark the January 1, 2026, New Year celebrations, underscores the governor’s commitment to rehabilitative justice, second chances, and humane governance.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the move was described as a reflection of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief that the justice system must strike a balance between accountability and compassion, especially for inmates who have shown genuine remorse and prospects for reintegration into society.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, SAN, who also chairs the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, said the recommendations followed a thorough and meticulous review process.

According to him, the approved clemency measures include the outright release of 12 convicts who have demonstrated exemplary conduct and served substantial portions of their sentences.

The death sentences of 22 condemned inmates were commuted to life imprisonment or fixed jail terms.

In addition, life sentences were reduced to 25 years for four inmates, 20 years for 14 inmates, 15 years for 15 inmates, and 10 years for six inmates, while four others had their sentences commuted to lesser terms of imprisonment.