Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill, tagged the “Budget of Economic Consolidation,” into law.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the occasion as more than a statutory requirement, calling it a “solemn reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the progress, stability and sustainable development of our beloved Sunshine State.”

The governor said the 2026 budget is a strategic blueprint aimed at addressing prevailing national economic challenges while positioning Ondo State on a path of self-reliance, resilience, and enduring prosperity.

He outlined the sectoral allocations, which include agriculture, trade and industry, education, health, information, community development, infrastructure, environment and sewage management, regional development, administration of justice, public finance, general administration, legislative administration, and energy.

Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the budget’s key pillars, highlighting agriculture and food securitywith targeted investments in modern farming, support for smallholder farmers, and improved access to credit.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for transforming the state and giving Akure a capital-like appearance.

He also highlighted the House’s achievements in passing bills regulating community activities, prohibiting kidnapping, registering domestic staff, establishing the State Road Fund, and creating coastal and waterways management agencies.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Olaolu Akindolire, described the budget as strategic, realistic, and people-focused.

He detailed that the budget includes N2.38 billion for federal and non-federal assistance, N7.9 billion for internally generated revenue, N6.05 billion in grants and aid, and a plan to borrow N72.92 billion from local and foreign sources, including development partner loans tied to intellectual capital development.