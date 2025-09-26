The 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at his official coronation ceremony made a bold appeal for the creation of a new Ibadan State. While addressing a jubilant crowd after receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Seyi Makinde, the newly installed monarch delivered a messag...

The 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at his official coronation ceremony made a bold appeal for the creation of a new Ibadan State.

While addressing a jubilant crowd after receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Seyi Makinde, the newly installed monarch delivered a message on behalf of his people, calling on President Bola Tinubu to approve the new state before the end of his administration.

Speaking in Yoruba, Oba Ladoja declared, “My people sent me a message to Mr President. Mr President, they said the creation of Ibadan State is their priority.”

Governor Makinde, in his remarks at the colourful event held at Mapo Hall, described Oba Ladoja’s ascension as a moment of pride for the ancient city.

He praised the peaceful succession process and expressed hope for a prosperous reign.

“It is a great honour to join in celebrating the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The joy and excitement that fill Ibadan today remind us of the importance of upholding our cherished traditions,” the governor said.

“The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland. It is my prayer that the reign of Oba Adewolu Ladoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole.”

The ceremony attracted a host of dignitaries from across Nigeria, including Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke.

Before the formal ceremony at Mapo Hall, traditional rites were performed at the Labosinde Compound in Oja’ba, where the Afobaje of Ibadanland, Chief Waheed Popoola, placed Akoko leaves on Oba Ladoja’s head, symbolising the conferment of traditional authority.

The monarch then led a grand procession through the city en route to the venue.