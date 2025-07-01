Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet former US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, 7 July, according to senior US and Israeli officials.

The visit, yet to be formally announced, comes as Trump hinted that a ceasefire in Gaza could be reached “within a week,” raising fresh hopes for a breakthrough in stalled negotiations.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of one of the deadliest days in Gaza in recent weeks, with at least 60 people reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes on Monday.

While officials spoke on condition of anonymity, an Israeli diplomat in Washington also confirmed the planned talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US administration remains in “constant communication” with Israel, emphasising that ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas remains a “top priority” for Trump.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

An eight-week ceasefire was brokered at the end of Joe Biden’s presidency, but fighting resumed in March when Israel accused Hamas of stalling on new proposals.

Peace talks remain deadlocked, largely over disagreements on whether any new ceasefire deal should also mark a permanent end to the war.