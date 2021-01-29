Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency are in Sokoto central market to conduct detail assessment of the level of damage done to the market and traders by the recent fire outbreak.

This is in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and social Welfare Sadiya Umar Faruk to carryout the assessment.

Leader of the delegation Assistant Chief Relief and rehabilitation in NEMA Ajayi Oluwatope sympathised with traders over what he described as colossal lost cause by the fire

He says the federal government has finalised arrangement to extend relief materials to affected traders to cushion the effect of the damage cause by the fire before the completion of detail assessment.

He says NEMA will collaborate with the state emergency management agency and any other agencies set up by the state government to get details of traders to facilitate the process of assisting those that suffer loses by the federal government.