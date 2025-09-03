The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on tertiary institutions across the country to improve the speed of their verification and approval processes for students’ loan applications....

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on tertiary institutions across the country to improve the speed of their verification and approval processes for students’ loan applications.

The Fund noted that unnecessary delays in verification have hindered the timely disbursement of loans, thereby affecting students’ ability to access their institutional fees and upkeep allowances.

NELFUND explained that the verification step, which is the responsibility of the institutions, is critical to the entire loan application process. The Fund disclosed that it has received numerous complaints from prospective beneficiaries expressing concerns over delays that could have been avoided if institutions acted more swiftly.

“To serve our beneficiaries better, we are urging all tertiary institutions to prioritise the timely verification and approval of completed applications so that students can receive their loans without disruption,” the Fund stated.

In a related development, NELFUND announced the relocation of its headquarters to a permanent office space as part of efforts to enhance its operational efficiency.

Effective September 5, 2025, all correspondence, visits, and enquiries will now be directed to the new office at:

House 12, Plot 103/104, Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, Opposite Bon Hotel, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

The Fund assured stakeholders and the public that the relocation will not affect its operations.

“NELFUND remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of providing affordable education loans and support to Nigerian students nationwide,” said Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications.