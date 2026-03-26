The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed ₦1,025,200 to eight students of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship (UEE), in Akamkpa, for the 2025/2026 Academic Session as part of the third batch of the Students’ Loan Programme. In a statement posted on its official X handle on Thursday, NELFUND…...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed ₦1,025,200 to eight students of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship (UEE), in Akamkpa, for the 2025/2026 Academic Session as part of the third batch of the Students’ Loan Programme.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Thursday, NELFUND said, ” A total of ₦1,025,200 has been disbursed to 8 students as part of the third batch of the Students’ Loan Programme.

“This disbursement reflects NELFUND’s continued commitment to supporting access to quality education and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the academic aspirations of Nigerian students.”

Acknowledging the receipt of the payment, the management of the UEE, in a letter dated January 30th and signed by Dr Eyo Ekpe, said the payment was received on 20th of January 2026.

The letter reads, “Write to acknowledge the receipt of the sum of One Million and twenty-five thousand, two hundred naira (N1,025.200.00) only, being the 3rd batch disbursement in respect of 8 students of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa.

“This amount was received on the 20th January 2026. and is well appreciated. Please accept the assurances of the Vice Chancellor’s esteem regards.”

TVC News previously reported that NELFUND has extended the application window for its student loan portal for the 2025/2026 academic session for institutions that formally requested additional time.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Fund said the extension applies strictly to institutions that officially applied to NELFUND seeking more time to enable their eligible students to complete the application process.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, said the decision reflects the agency’s commitment to ensuring that qualified Nigerian students can access the student loan scheme.