The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has debunked claims of an increase in the monthly upkeep allowance for its student beneficiaries. In a statement on Monday, by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, the Fund clarified that the approved monthly stipend remains N20,000, dismissing reports suggesting a rise to N25,000…...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has debunked claims of an increase in the monthly upkeep allowance for its student beneficiaries.

In a statement on Monday, by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, the Fund clarified that the approved monthly stipend remains N20,000, dismissing reports suggesting a rise to N25,000 as “inaccurate.”

NELFUND urged students to disregard unverified information and to rely solely on official channels for updates, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and efficient delivery of financial support across the country.

The Fund also thanked beneficiaries for their continued cooperation and advised that further inquiries be directed to its official email, info@nelf.gov.ng, or through verified social media platforms.