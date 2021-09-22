NEDC inaugurates 500 housing units in Adamawa

The Managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission NEDC Mohammed Alkali, said the stock of houses in the Northeast before the insurgency was about four million out of which over 500,000 structures were destroyed or irreparably damaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

He made disclosure at inauguration of 500 Housing Units in Yola capital of Adamawa state.

He said it was part of the commission’s mandate to address developmental challenges in the North-East Zone.

The commission’s mandate includes rehabilitation and reconstruction of destroyed homes and commercial premises of citizens in the zone.

He commended Gov Ahmadu Fintiri for the allocation of land for the Housing programme.

He explained that the programme includes 300 houses in the state capital and another 200 houses to be spread in other parts of the state.

Mohhamed Alkali said the commission had equally handed over food items worth millions of naira to Adamawa government.

He said the items to be distributed to the affected people in the state includes: 10,000 bags of (25 kg) rice, 10,000 gallon of vegetable oil, bags of sugar and cartons of spaghetti and macaroni.

He added that NEDC in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing will reconstruct the three bridges at Kudzum, Dilechim and Wuro-Ngayandi also damaged by the insurgents along the Mubi to Bama/Maiduguri Road.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri appreciated the NEDC management for the successes in human capacity development.

He said they made tremendous efforts at ensuring the rebuild of infrastructure destroyed by insurgency in the zone through the implementation.

The commission had earlier donated equipped Infectious Disease Laboratory for testing of COVID-19 and other diseases at the Specialists Hospital, Yola.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa was among the dignitaries that participated in the foundation laying exercise in Yola.