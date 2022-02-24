Breaking News

NECO releases 2021 external results

The National Examination Council, NECO has released the external results for the year 2021.

 

The NECO Registrar professor Dantani Ibrahim disclosed this to news men in a press briefing at the NECO headquarters in Minna today, Thursday.

He said 29,342 candidates representing 62.59% got 5 credits including English and mathematics, while 37,591 representing 81.04% got 5 credits and above irrespective of English and mathematics.

He also disclosed that 4,444 candidates were booked for examination malpractice in 2021 as against 6,463 candidates recorded in 2020.

