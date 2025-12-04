The National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, approved N100 billion for the rehabilitation of police and security training institutions, subject to President Tinubu’s final endorsement....

A further N2.6 billion was approved for consultancy services.

The decision followed an ad-hoc committee report led by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, which found widespread dilapidation across facilities.

Shettima urged governors to ensure ongoing economic reforms translate into tangible improvements for citizens. “Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them,” he said.

The Accountant-General of the Federation reported balances as of November 2025: Excess Crude Account, $525,823.39; Stabilisation Account, N71.65 billion; and Natural Resources Development Account, N79.25 billion.

NEC also reviewed progress on polio eradication. Nigeria recorded 73 cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 as of Week 47 — a 39 per cent decline from the same period in 2024. Kano and Katsina achieved sharp reductions of 94 per cent and 88 per cent respectively, though new cases emerged in Gombe, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nasarawa and Zamfara.

A fresh nOPV2 vaccination round begins this month, with NEC urging deputy governors and council chairmen to strengthen oversight.

Minister of Petroleum (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo briefed the Council on domestic gas supply issues, noting that producers are owed more than $1 billion in arrears dating back to 2011.